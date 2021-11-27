Manish Sisodia tweets on reopening of Delhi schools for all classes from Monday

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday all schools in the national capital will reopen from Monday (November 29) for all classes.

Sisodia shared a tweet on the same along with an order issued by the additional director of education Rita Sharmda that said the department of environment and forest has allowed the reopening of schools in Delhi.

“Therefore...all the government, government-aided, unaided recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment schools will reopen from November 29 for all classes,” it said.

The order further directed heads of all such institutions to share the information among students, staff members, management committees and parents.

Schools and colleges that had largely been shut since March, 2020 were reopened briefly in the capital before the authorities ordered their closure to minimise exposure of children to the bad air.

Earlier this week, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said schools, colleges and other educational institutes will open from next week in the national capital amid growing calls for in-person classes.