SDMC empanels 13 agencies to dispose biomining waste from Okhla landfill

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has empanelled 13 agencies to lift and dispose of refuse- derived fuel (RDF) and plastic, which are segregated by trommel machines in the process of bio-mining of legacy waste at the Okhla landfill, said officials.

The agencies empanelled have been tasked with lifting RDF from the landfill and dispose it in an environment- friendly manner.

“At least 5-7% of the total legacy waste processed is RDF, which will be taken to cement manufacturing units and waste to energy (WTE) plants... The empanelled agencies will give ₹200 per metric tonnes of RDF waste to the corporation,” said a senior corporation official, who did not wish to be named.