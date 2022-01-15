Home / Cities / Delhi News / SDMC to collect biomedical waste from homes of Covid patients
SDMC to collect biomedical waste from homes of Covid patients

The helpline numbers are 011-40988800 (South Zone), 011-49506548 (West Zone), 7290041009 (Central Zone) and 8010863863 (Nazafgarh Zone)
The civic body has lifted nearly 750 kilograms of bio-medical waste from all four zones from January 1 to 13. (Picture for representation only/HT)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 05:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday began special arrangements to lift bio-medical waste from homes of Covid-19 positive patients in its jurisdiction.

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the civic agency has deployed auto-tippers in all 104 wards to lift bio-medical waste. “These vehicles will collect bio-medical waste from the residences of Covid-19 positive patients and will take it to the Okhla waste-to-energy plant for proper disposal. The SDMC has also appointed nodal officers in every zone and has issued helpline numbers... People can dial these numbers for collection of bio-medical waste from their homes,” he said.

Noting that the civic body has lifted nearly 750 kilograms of bio-medical waste from all four zones from January 1 to 13, and ensured its proper disposal at Okhla waste-to-energy plant, Suryan also appealed to people living in the SDMC area not to put bio-medical waste along with normal waste as it may spread infection. “We have requested the families of Covid-19 positive patients to dial helpline numbers for collection of Covid waste from their homes so the same could be disposed of in a proper manner,” he said.

Saturday, January 15, 2022
