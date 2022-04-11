SDMC to soon release book on heritage sites
South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will soon launch a second edition of a documented collection of heritage sites located in the jurisdiction of the corporation, the spokesperson of the civic body said Sunday. “We also plan to launch a guided tour of some of these historical heritage sites. We have rich legacy sites in our neighbourhoods,” the spokesperson said. The second volume of the book ‘Glorious Heritage’, released by SDMC will include information on 160 heritage sites.
“The first edition with information on 108 heritage sites was launched by LG Anil Baijal in August last year. The e-book version of the first coffee table book has been launched on the official website of SDMC for wide reach and access to the public. The remaining sites are proposed to be covered in the third edition on which the Heritage Conservation Cell is already working,” the SDMC spokesperson said.
The second edition includes information on monuments such as the Hammam, a building constructed during the Mughal period in Purana Quila, KOS Minar located in National Zoological Park, enclosure of Nawab Mustafa Khan and Jamaat Khana Mosque.
2 held for selling adulterated ghee
Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly selling adulterated ghee and risking the health of people, police said on Sunday, adding that they recovered over 1,200 litres of adulterated ghee of different brands from the suspects. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma identified the suspects as Anshul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30), both residents of Rohini.
Delhiwale: In search of the elusive mulberries
There are papayas, grapes, apples, bel, pomegranates, guavas, bananas and even the early mangoes. But mulberries are nowhere to be seen here in the lanes of Old Delhi. This afternoon, Munna Bhai (real name : Om Prakash)has sold almost all of his day's stock of mulberries. What remains is lying glistening wet in a straw basket. Munna Bhai has a theory on why mulberries are not widely sold on the streets of our city.
Wheat crop on 200 acres gutted in Karnal
Standing wheat crop spread over 200 acres was reduced to ashes in a fire in Karnal's Kachhwa village on Sunday. Farmers said that the crop and fodder that was gutted was worth ₹1 crore. Five fire tenders took several hours to douse the flames. Another farmer Phool Singh of Kachhwa village -- whose crop on six acres was destroyed -- said the government should come forward to help the farmers.
Haryana farmers know how to fight for their rights: RLD chief Jayant
Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday visited Hisar and met the farmers, who are protesting to seek compensation for their damaged crops at Khedi Chowpata, Bass and Balsamand villages. Jayant said the farmers of Haryana are brave and they know how to fight for their rights. Slamming the Centre, the RLD chief asked where are those BJP leaders who used to come on streets after any hike in fuel and LPG prices.
Haryana dairy federation awarded in Gujarat
Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation has received the active participation award by the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited e-market for the financial year 2021-22. A spokesperson said that NCDFI is celebrating the golden jubilee of service and a function to mark the occasion and e-market award ceremony was held at National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest on this occasion.
