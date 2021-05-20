Home / Cities / Delhi News / SDMC seeks Delhi L-G’s help for funds
delhi news

SDMC seeks Delhi L-G’s help for funds

In a letter to the L-G on Tuesday, mayor Anamika Mithilesh said, “We are working with less resources and still managing to operate vaccination centres and Covid care facilities. Deduction in our due share by the Delhi government is painful.”
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:28 AM IST
File photo of Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (HT)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approached L-G Anil Baijal requesting him to pass necessary directions to the Delhi government to release 549.62 crore to the civic agency that was ostensibly recovered by the government on account of retrospective implementation of the 5th Delhi Finance Commission in the fiscals 2019-20 and 2020-21.

In a letter to the L-G on Tuesday, mayor Anamika Mithilesh said, “We are working with less resources and still managing to operate vaccination centres and Covid care facilities. Deduction in our due share by the Delhi government is painful.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP