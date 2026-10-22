‘Security concerns’: Delhi Police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh's Oct 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Delhi Police has denied permission for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in the Capital on October 30, citing security concerns, according to a letter the police wrote to ticketing partner BookMyShow.

Diljit Dosanjh drew more than 40,000 fans on each of the two nights he performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi in October 2024.

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However, as of Thursday evening, the ticketing partner had not removed the show listing from its app or website.

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Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert was scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. In a letter to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) stated, “With reference to your application, I am to inform you that your request for organising Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal confirmed that permission was not granted, but refrained from sharing more details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal confirmed that permission was not granted, but refrained from sharing more details. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Many threats, only 1 traced: School hoax hunt flounders in Delhi

Threat-related inputs and hoax email

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said apart from the “festive rush”, one of the reasons is a hoax bomb threat e-mail received by multiple schools in Delhi on the morning of October 15. One such e-mail, seen by HT, warned students not to attend Dosanjh’s concert on October 30.

The hoax e-mail also had pro-Khalistani slogans. Six schools received the e-mail, including The British School, Mount Carmel, Ahlcon International School, and Ahlcon Public School.

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Meanwhile, Dosanjh or his team has not yet commented on the development.

Also read: Multiple schools across Delhi receive bomb threats; nothing suspicious, say police

Political reactions to the decision

Dosanjh held concerts on October 26 and October 27, 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with each day drawing over 40,000.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj took to social media to attack Delhi Police and the BJP-led Delhi government. “Real heroes like Diljit Dosanjh supported the farmers’ movement and spoke out against police violence against students. The government is biased against such brave Punjabis. It earlier banned his film Sutlej, which was based on Punjab police atrocities during the militancy,” Bharadwaj alleged on X.

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Also read: 'Were told can't land in Delhi due to security reasons': Frankfurt-Delhi Air India passengers recall hijacking scare

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra accused AAP of doing petty politics. “Diljit Dosanjh had performed at numerous university-level shows as well as at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Most importantly, after the farmers’ protest, he performed a grand show at the same Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26-27, 2024,” Malhotra said.