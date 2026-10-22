Chaos erupts at Delhi MCD house during debate, AAP alleges 'personal attack' on councillor

Chaos erupted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Thursday, with councillors engaging in a confrontation ahead of a scheduled debate on air pollution. The House was later adjourned following a confrontation involving members of the AAP and Congress. BJP and AAP councillors shout slogans during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

TV cameras beamed footage of the ruckus as representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress faced off amid a shouting match.

Visuals show members shouting, raising slogans and throwing files and papers in the House.

AAP targets BJP, Congress Targeting BJP Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Congress leader Nazia Danish, AAP demanded an apology, saying “personal remarks” were made against AAP councillor Shagufta Zubair Chaudhary.

“Targeting AAP councillor Shagufta Zubair Chaudhary, who asked the BJP for funds for the rights and development of the people of her area during the MCD House meeting, is extremely unfortunate,” AAP said in a post on X.

“At the behest of the BJP-ruled MCD, Congress leader Nazia Danish made personal remarks against AAP councillor Shagufta Zubair Chaudhary and used abusive language. Questions are now being raised about the role of the Congress as well.”