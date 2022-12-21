Security drill at Delhi’s IGI airport after online bomb hoax

A precautionary security drill was carried out at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after agencies were informed of a post on a social media website, which said that the writer planned to “bomb and eliminate” the airport. The threat was declared a hoax after security personnel combed through all three terminals and found nothing suspicious, officials said.

An airport official said they discovered a social media post early Monday, in which two users discussed bombing and “eliminating” the airport. Subsequently, authorities created a bomb threat assessment committee (BTAC) in accordance with protocol, with teams comprising the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police and other airport security officials checking the premises from 5.15am.

“The procedure continued till around 6.30am. We then declared the threat non-specific and a hoax. Security will remain tight, however,” said the official.

A CISF official said they were alerted about the post on Twitter, with the Delhi Police currently trying to verify and ascertain the users behind the tweet. “Our teams checked all three terminals. The area outside the airport was also checked, but nothing was found,” the official said.

Delhi airport has been witnessing long passenger queues and congestion inside Terminal 3 since the beginning of the month, with the crowds only beginning to lessen last week, following the intervention of the civil aviation minister. Airport officials say domestic traffic has already returned to pre-pandemic levels, while it is around 70% of the pre-pandemic level on the international front.