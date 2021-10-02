Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security guard mowed down in Delhi’s Vikaspuri

DCP west, Urvija Goel, said that they got a PCR call regarding an accident in Vikaspuri, soon after which a team was rushed to the spot. An eyewitness told the police team that the security guard, Mahender Sharma, was hit by a white Kia Seltos car
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Fifty-five-year-old Mahender Sharma, who was admitted to a hospital, died during treatment on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 55-year-old security guard was mowed down by a car while on duty at a colony in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri. The incident happened on September and police are on the lookout for the accused.

DCP west, Urvija Goel, said that they got a PCR call regarding an accident in Vikaspuri, soon after which a team was rushed to the spot. An eyewitness told the police team that the security guard, Mahender Sharma, was hit by a white Kia Seltos car.

Sharma, who was admitted to a hospital, died during treatment on Thursday, following which his family members took the body to the Ordinance Apartments in Vikaspuri and demanded compensation from the residents welfare association. They returned after police intervened.

Police said they are scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area to ascertain where the accused could have gone.

