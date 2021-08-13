Security stepped up at Delhi airport ahead of Independence Day

As part of the heightened security measures ahead of Independence Day on Sunday, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has asked flyers to report early and also increased the vigil at the terminals, and the entry and exit points to the airport.

Domestic flyers have been requested to reach the airport at least three hours in advance, while international flyers have been advised to reach four hours prior to their scheduled departure.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the agency responsible for the security of the airport, has increased the personnel deployment inside the airport and a senior official said they have been holding meetings with other security agencies to ensure safety of passengers, for over a week now.

After a threat mail was received by the agencies last week, officials said security measures have been heightened at the airport. The enhanced security measures include thorough screening of passengers, tightening the access to aviation installations, strengthening anti-terrorism and anti-sabotage measures, enhanced security in cargo terminals and parking bays and strict vigil on the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) around the airport premises.

Vikram Porwal, deputy commissioner of police (airport), said the Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements and has been working in close coordination with CISF, NSG (National Security Guard) and airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) to ensure smooth functioning on August 15.

“We conducted a mock drill at the Central Mall in Aerocity two days ago with the support of CISF to test our preparedness. We have also been sensitising the staff as well as passengers about security measures. Security has also been tightened on all roads leading to the airport,” he said.

A DIAL official said a NOTAM (notice to airmen) has been issued and it states that no landing or take-off will be permitted on August 15 for non-scheduled flights from 6am to 10am and 4pm to 7pm. However, the NOTAM will not the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, and Army Aviation helicopters. “State owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the governor or chief minister,” the notice said.