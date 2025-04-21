Security stepped up in Delhi for JD Vance’s visit today

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the Capital — especially central and east Delhi — due to the visit of the United States (US) Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children on Monday, police officers aware of the matter said. US Vice President JD Vance. (AP)

The family is scheduled to land at the Palam airbase at 10am on Monday on a four-day visit to India. They will stay at a luxury hotel near Chanakyapuri and will visit the Akshardham Temple near Delhi-Meerut Expressway, a few cultural sites in the city, and will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks and dinner at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The family will leave Delhi on Monday night and is subsequently scheduled to visit Jaipur and Agra, officers said.

“We have already conducted mock drills according to the security protocol for the high-level visit of the US vice president. Security has been tightened across different areas of Delhi to ensure that everything goes smoothly, and no untoward incident happens during their visit,” a senior police officer said.

Heavy deployment of security personnel from Delhi Police and other specialised armed forces will be deployed around the Palam airbase and the routes taken by the motorcade of the US Vice President and his family members, officers said.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 9am to 9pm around Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover, NH-48, Cariappa Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Sikandra Road, Vikas Marg, Janpath Road, Tolstoy Road, and Noida Link Road among other roads.

“Commuters going towards 11 Murti Marg may use Vande Mataram Marg from Dhaula Kuan flyover to Shankar Road roundabout, Talkatora Road, and Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rehman Marg. Those travelling towards Dhaula Kuan flyover from the IGI Airport or vice-versa may use Rao Tula Ram Marg,” the traffic police said in their advisory.

“We have conducted advance security liaisoning at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, which the US Vice President will visit on Monday evening. We have thoroughly checked the premises, and our teams will be deployed on the day of the visit too,” the officer said.

