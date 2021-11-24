Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security tightened outside Gambhir's house following alleged death threat
delhi news

Security tightened outside Gambhir’s house following alleged death threat

People aware of the matter said the former cricketer told police that he received a threatening mail from “ISIS Kashmir” and approached the police on Wednesday morning
Security has been tightened outside BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s house in New Delhi following an alleged death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. (PTI/File)
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 11:27 AM IST
ByPankhuri Yadav

The Delhi Police on Wednesday morning enhanced security outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir’s residence in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar area after he received an email that allegedly threatened to kill him and his family.

People aware of the matter said the former cricketer told police he received a threatening mail from “ISIS Kashmir” and approached the police on Wednesday morning.

A police officer confirmed that security has been increased outside Gambhir’s house and that an investigation into the alleged death threat has been initiated.

In a letter to the deputy police commissioner (central) Shweta Chauhan, the MP said he received the threat email from some group called “ISIS Kashmir”, which read, “We’re going to kill you and your family.” He urged the police to register a First Information Report on the matter apart from providing him enhanced security.

Gambhir was immediately unavailable for comments.

