Sensitise students and parents on cyberbullying: DoE tells schools

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise students and parents about cyberbullying and online threats they children might be subjected to while attending online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While schools have started resuming in-person sessions for classes 9 to 12, the sessions are still in the online mode for those enrolled in classes 1 to 8.

In a letter addressed to all heads of government and private schools in Delhi, the DoE on Monday said, “The internet spaces are growing and multiplying and data security, privacy, and protection are inadequate to keep a check on this. It is important that everyone is aware of the risks that could be associated with being connected to the internet.”

“In addition, the students need to be warned against these risks and it is extremely important for us to ensure that every possible step is taken towards giving our children safe spaces to learn in, that safeguards their innocence and cater to their curiosity in a non-harmful way,” it said.

Citing a study conducted by India Child Protection Fund (ICPF), regarding online exploitation of children, which indicates a sharp rise in demand for online child pornography during the lockdown, the DoE said, “Hence, it is imperative to make children and their parents aware about the safe use of the internet.”

The directorate also asked schools to make parents and students aware of the guidelines on “safe online learning in times of Covid-19” that were released by the Union education ministry in June last year. “Heads of all schools are directed to share this information with teachers, students, and parents via text messages or WhatsApp groups or by any other means which are being used to reach out to children and parents,” the DoE added.