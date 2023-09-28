Separatist graffiti spraypainted on Yudhishtir Setu

New Delhi: Separatist slogans were found painted on the Yudhishtir Setu near ISBT Kashmere Gate on Wednesday night, Delhi Police said, adding that the graffiti was removed as soon as officers spotted it later in the night. HT Image

A senior police officer said that the slogan, which was first noticed by passersby, was spraypainted on both sides of the bridge near gate number 6 of ISBT Kashmere Gate.

“A video surfaced on Wednesday night wherein certain visuals of defacement through graffiti were seen. Looking at the signage boards visible in the video, extensive search was launched in the North district area, and the graffiti was found on Yudhister Setu flyover coming from the Seelampur side towards Kashmere Gate,” said the officer, who did not wish to be named.

He added that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act against unknown miscreants.

“An investigation has been launched in this connection,” he said.

The officer added that prima facie it appears that the slogans were painted by those associated with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an outfit banned by the Indian government in 2019.

“We are trying to identify and nab the suspects seen in the CCTV footage available to us. Besides, we have also intensified the security arrangements around all important places in the national capital. Other enforcement agencies are also keeping a close watch on all possible activities of SFJ,” he added.

This is the third such incident reported in the city so far this year. Just ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in January, various separatist slogans were painted on walls at least 10 locations in west Delhi. Delhi Police registered a case after which two suspects were arrested for allegedly carrying out the vandalism on the behest of SFJ.

Then on August 27 – just days before the G20 Summit in the Capital — separatist messages were found on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations. After a case in this connection was lodged at Nangloi police station, the special cell of Delhi Police, on August 31, arrested two suspects, allegedly associated with the SFJ, from Bhatinda in Punjab.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON