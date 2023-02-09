Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Server room of private bank catches fire in Delhi; no injuries: Officials

Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:12 AM IST

A senior Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said they received a call regarding the blaze at 6:05am in M-Block, Greater Kailash Part-2, in the server room of a private bank

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and as a result, the fire was doused by 7:15am. (File image for representative purpose)
ByHT Correspondent

A fire broke out on Thursday morning in a four-storey building in Greater Kalash locality of south Delhi, officials said.

A senior Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said they received a call regarding the blaze at 6:05am in M-Block, Greater Kailash Part-2, in the server room of a private bank.

“Nine fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and as a result, the fire was doused by 7:15am. The fire was in the server room of the bank at basement and ground floor. The building comprises basement, ground plus three floors. No casualty took place during the incident,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, the officer added.

