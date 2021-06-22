Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Connaught Place building; no casualty reported

A fire broke out in a tour and travel office in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Tuesday morning. No casualty was reported, since the shop was closed and nobody was inside, fire department officials said.

An officer of the department said that the control room received a call at 6.45am regarding a fire at a shop in Connaught Place’s K-block in the outer circle. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighters doused the flames within half an hour, the officer said.

“Four vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but according to the fire brigade, a large quantity of sanitiser was stored at the medical shop nearby, due to which the fire could have flared up,” said a fire department official.

“At present, the fire is under control; no casualty has been reported,” he added.

A video of the fire at the shop is circulating on social media. In the 18-second video, the shop is seen ablaze and at least two explosions take place inside it. Prima facie, it appears that the fire started due to a short circuit. The fire department is yet to confirm the cause.