Services delayed on Metro's blue line section due to track maintenance work:DMRC
Services delayed on Metro's blue line section due to track maintenance work:DMRC

The DMRC took to Twitter to inform commuters about the delay: “Blue Line Update Delay in service between Rajouri Garden and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines”.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected on Friday morning due to train speed restriction imposed on that segment due to overnight track maintenance work.



A spokesperson of the Delhi Metro said, “Track maintenance work was carried out in that stretch last night, so trains are running at a restricted speed in that section, leading to bunching, and hence delay”.

He said that there was “no technical sang” and passengers will be updated through social media.

Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

