Seven students of Arya Kanya Gurukul contracts Covid; another private school cancels exam after a student is positive

At least seven students of Arya Kanya Gurukul in New Rajinder Nagar tested positive for Covid-19 following which the institute was shut on Monday until further orders, school officials said. Another private school in west Delhi on Monday cancelled a scheduled exam after a class 12 student tested positive for the virus.

According to officials at the Gurukul, around 16 students were taken for testing on April 1 to a government mohalla clinic after they displayed Covid-like symptoms. Usha Sareen, manager of the gurukul, said, “None of our students tested positive in the rapid antigen testing. So, we sent them for RT-PCR testing, the results of which arrived on Sunday. Seven students were positive and six of them have returned to their homes, while one is quarantined at the school. We are closely monitoring the student and taking all precautions.”

The school, which is operated by women’s group Pranti Arya Mahila Association, offers education from class 4 to class 12. “Around 130 students have been staying on-campus since last December. The president of mahila association had first tested positive and hospitalised. Some students, who had come in her contact, later developed symptoms. We have sent all students back to their homes. We have sanitised the gurukul and closed it until further orders,” Sareen said.

With Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the national capital, several schools have reported incidents of staff and students testing positive for Covid. A private school in west Delhi on Monday cancelled a scheduled exam after a class 12 student tested positive. In a message sent to parents on Sunday, the school said, “Due to some unforeseen circumstance, the class 12 improvement test of physics and accountancy scheduled on April 5 stands cancelled.” The school has advised students who came in contact with the student concerned to get themselves tested before coming back to the campus.

In Delhi, only students enrolled in classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-21 have been allowed to come to schools for practicals, remedial classes, and exams.

Meanwhile, the principal and some staff members of another private school, DAV Sreshta Vihar, have also tested positive for Covid-19. An official at the school said, “The principal and other staff members are in quarantine at their homes. They have not visited the school in the past eight days. We are taking all Covid-19 appropriate precautions as students are coming to school for the ongoing practical exams.”