Seven-day bail for Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding

A Delhi court on Monday granted seven days’ interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, who is incarcerated in the main north-east Delhi riots conspiracy, to attend his sister’s wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This will be the first time that Khalid will walk out of the jail since his arrest in September 2020.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat said the bail period will start from December 23 and Khalid will have to surrender on December 30. Khalid had moved an application seeking two weeks’ interim bail – from December 20 to January 3 – for his sister’s marriage.

A detailed order is awaited.

The Delhi police had opposed the interim bail application saying that if granted bail, Khalid is very likely to spread misinformation on social media, which will cause unrest in society.

In a response filed to Khalid’s application, the police said it is “strongly opposed as he is facing very serious charges including under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khalid, through his counsel, had contended that he would not make any social media posts.

Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020 by the special cell of the city police and is currently lodged in judicial custody. On March 24, the trial court had denied him bail, challenging which he had moved the high court in April this year.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the masterminds of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.