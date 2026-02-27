Several protestors detained as JNUSU protest turns into clashes

Dozens of protesting students, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra and former president Nitish Kumar, were detained outside the JNU campus on Thursday after they clashed with security personnel while attempting to march toward the headquarters of the Union ministry of education. An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station (Hindustan Times)

A heavy security presence was reported through the day, including Rapid Action Force personnel, extensive barricading, and riot-control vehicles. Police said protesters were detained after the march turned violent. The protesting students, meanwhile, alleged the use of excessive force against them.

An FIR has been registered under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant) and 132/3(5) (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duties) of BNS at Vasant Kunj North police station.

Around 2:30pm on Thursday, hundreds of students joined a “Long March” protest organised by JNUSU, raising demands that included the resignation of the vice-chancellor over her alleged remarks on caste made in a recent podcast interview, revocation of rustication orders against certain students, implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations 2026, and increased funding for public institutions.

The march started from Sabarmati T-point and was initially set to proceed toward the ministry headquarters in central Delhi, but protesters were stopped at the JNU main gate, which had been secured with locks and multiple layers of barricades. Students reached the gate around 3pm and were repeatedly warned by police not to proceed. They then began breaking the locks, triggering a clash with police that escalated into violence lasting nearly two hours. Several protesters were eventually dragged and detained.

The protestors – carrying flags and placards of various student organisations such as National Students’ Union of India, Students’ Federation of India, and All India Students’ Association (AISA), among others – also alleged that police snatched a portrait of BR Ambedkar from them, further fuelling the protest.

One PhD scholar claimed some officers were in plainclothes and accused police of dragging students by their hair. “JNUSU president Aditi, vice-president Gopika and joint-secretary Danish Ali have been detained,” said the protester. “When former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and another protester requested the police for an ambulance for an injured protester, police detained them as well.”

JNUSU president Aditi Mishra shared a video about the incident: “Today, we have planned for a march to ministry of education demanding resignation of VC ... and increase in funding of public universities. Chains and locks were put at the gate from preventing students to march toward the ministry,” she said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel stated the protest march was held without permission and around 30-40 students were detained after the march turned violent.

“We told them that there is no permission of such type of protest from the JNU administration,a and that they must restrict themselves to the JNU campus... They left the main gate and marched outside. The barricades were damaged and the protest became violent. They pelted banners, sticks, throwing shoes and going to the extent of physically assaulting by biting at Delhi Police personnel,” Goel said, adding that one of the policemen injured in the clashes was the station house officer of the Kishangarh police station. The students were still in police custody as of 10.20pm.

One student at the protest described the VC’s remarks as “divorced from reality.” A second-year development and labour studies student said, “The statements made by the VC are highly condemnable. It feels like she is divorced from realities of Indian society.”

The JNU administration said the UGC regulations are under a Supreme Court stay and beyond the university’s authority to implement, adding that the VC has been falsely targeted to deflect attention from damage to public property.

The JNU Teachers Association condemned what it termed the “brutal use of force” by police. JNUTA alleged that several students, including women, were injured. “The police action today… had the sole objective of preventing… the students from exercising their democratic right to march to the ministry of education,” a JNUTA statement said.