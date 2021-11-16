ShaadiSeason: Delhi to have 8000 weddings on November 21

Shaadi season in Delhi is back and how! With comparatively low number of Covid cases in the city and the guest list being capped at 200 people now, heavy saaya dates have been booked solid. While the latter part of November will see a lot of weddings in the Capital, November 21 has emerged as the day when there are nearly 8000 weddings in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“November 18-20 are totally booked for functions with the weddings being on November 21. In fact, the venues were all booked for this day since October itself,” says wedding planner Sumathy Bachchan while another wedding planner Chinmayi Jain adds, “November 21 is the most auspicious day of the year. I have five weddings booked on this day and I also have my friend’s wedding to attend in Delhi as well. So things will need to be figured out...We stopped taking more orders for that day last month itself.”

Anil Thadani from Jea Band says that he has had to book more weddings than what they usually do every year. “In Delhi, there are about 7000-8000 weddings approximately on that day. Every year, even if it’s a heavy saaya day, we don’t book more than six to seven weddings, but this year we have booked 10 weddings. Some of these weddings is of people who booked with us earlier but their weddings were delayed due to Covid restrictions. People are also scared of the third wave and want to finish getting married before cases go up. Sabko abhi hi karni hai shaadi, ki third wave aa gayi toh kya karenge,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anam Zubair from WeddingWire India, a virtual marketplace that connects vendors with customers, says that booking a decent venue is becoming quite tricky. “Couples are having a hard time booking a decent venue at that date. Most of the preferable venues are already pre-booked for half or whole day. It is becoming quite challenging for vendors too because the demand is rising rapidly.

Swati Chirpal, a wedding planner adds, “Hotels have divided their venues to accommodate as many weddings as they can on November 21. People are sticking to the 200-250 guest limit, but other than that, nothing has changed. People want to go all out. It’s challenging for wedding planners also as we like to be personally present at the weddings and this is why I don’t prefer taking on too many weddings on the same day. This year, we are actually having to refuse customers who want to book on November 21.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandits are also facing an issue in trying to divide their time on November 21. “Saaya bahut bhaari hai aur humein bhi 3-4 shaadiyon mein jaana hoga. Jinki shaadi hai, unke parivaar wale hi humein pick aur drop karenge. Aaj kal sab prefer karte hai ki shaadi jaldi ho jaye, toh uske hisaab se dekhna padhega,” says a wedding pandit, RK Pandey from Shalimar Bagh.

Sushma Arora, a homemaker from Delhi says that they made sure that everything was booked well in advance for her son’s wedding on November 21. “Humne toh venue August mein ho finalise aur book kar leeya tha. Iss din saaya bhaari hai aur bahut saari shaadhiyan hai Delhi mein. Aise mein, we wanted to be very sure of getting the place we wanted,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter