Shahi Idgah body to HC: Rani Jhansi statue not interfering with right to pray

New Delhi Workers installing the statue of the Rani of Jhansi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The Delhi high court on Monday closed proceedings regarding the installation of a statue of the Rani of Jhansi at the Shahi Idgah Park in the Sadar Bazar area, after the Shahi Idgah Managing Committee — which had earlier opposed the move — said in a statement that the figure is not interfering with the body’s right to offer prayers or perform religious functions.

Senior advocate Viraj Datar, the committee’s counsel, further submitted before a division bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela that the “mistrust” that had arisen following the proposal to install the statue at the Shahi Idgah Park has been resolved, as it was erected in one corner of the park, pursuant to construction of a boundary wall.

“In view of the aforesaid development, the counsel for the appellant submits that the mistrust has been resolved. In view of the aforesaid statement, the present appeal is disposed of,” the court said in its order.

The statue in question was earlier installed at the roundabout of Rani Jhansi Road near Karol Bagh, and was moved to the nearby Shahi Idgah Park on October 4as part of the Delhi government’s plans to widen the road.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials said that the work will be done as per court orders. Meanwhile, Delhi Police officers said that two companies have been deployed around the site to provide security, but no unrest or protest has been reported so far.

Earlier, the Shahi Idgah body had opposed the shifting of the statue to the park, moving the high court with the contention that the statue would endanger the right to offer prayers or perform any religious rights. However, a single judge bench on September 23 rejected the petition, observing that the surrounding area inside the Idgah boundary — including the park — belonged to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the committee did not have legal or fundamental right to oppose the installation.

The committee then moved the division bench against the single court order, and on October 1, the court asked the body whether it was agreeable for the installation of the statue at the inner corner section of the Shahi Idgah Park. The court further underlined that the Rani of Jhansi is a national hero and not a religious figure, and noted that the issue was one of the reasons for the imposition of prohibitory orders in the city by the Delhi Police commissioner.

Later, on October 4, the high court permitted three representatives of the committee to visit the park to suggest a different location for the installation of the statue inside the park. The division bench set the next date of hearing as October 7, and warned the committee that it would pass an order in case the body still did not agree to the erection of the statue.

Later, MCD moved the statue to the park on October 4, and DDA said it will be permanently fixed this week.