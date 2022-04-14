Short-lived respite: Delhi's temperature up to 40.6°C
- Weather experts said that while gusty winds on Thursday may marginally regulate the temperature, keeping it between 39°C and 40°C, heatwave conditions are likely to return to the city from April 17.
The marginal respite from the Capital’s oppressive weather was short-lived, as the maximum temperature in Delhi ticked past the 40 degree Celsius (°C) mark once again on Wednesday.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6°C on Wednesday – five degrees above normal for this time of the year. However, the Ridge station was the city’s hottest, clocking a high of 41.5°C, followed by the Yamuna Sports Complex (41.4°C).
A heatwave, however, could be declared in Delhi if a similar maximum temperature prevails on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
For the IMD to declare a heatwave, the maximum temperature should be 40°C or higher, with the maximum being 4.5 degrees above normal, for two straight days. “While most stations currently fulfil the heatwave criteria, we generally wait for the second day to declare it. We are closely monitoring the expected wind speed and if it is between 20 and 30 km/hr, then the temperature should be around 39°C and maybe even lower. However, if the winds aren’t strong enough, then the maximum could be close to 40°C,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, adding that while a western disturbance did bring rain to west Rajasthan and parts of Punjab, Delhi only saw cloudy conditions in a few parts.
The IMD expects the maximum temperature to hover between 39°C and 40°C on Friday and Saturday as well, forecasting a high of 41°C from Sunday onwards.
Delhi crossed the 40°C mark for the first time this year last Thursday.
It rose to 41.6°C on Friday and 42.4°C on Saturday, before falling marginally to 41.8°C on Sunday. On Monday, it was at its highest so far this year, at 42.6°C.
This streak was snapped on Tuesday, when the day got cooler by nearly three degrees, with the mercury dropping to 39.5°C. The normal mark for April 6-10 is 34.7°C, while it is 36.1°C between April 11 and 15.
-
Delhiwale: Delhi’s James Joyce Tower
Place: Martello Tower. City: Dublin, Ireland. This is the opening scene of James Joyce's Ulysses. Whether you live in Delhi, or Gurugram, or Ghaziabad, just head to Martello Tower. Delhi and Dublin share this same piece of relic due to a common misfortune — both lands were colonised by the British. A drain flows underneath. The place is eerily quiet. PS: The tower in Dublin is now known as James Joyce Tower & Museum.
-
8 men nabbed for vandalising CM’s residence get bail
The Delhi high court has granted bail to eight people accused of vandalising chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area, saying that their continued judicial custody is not called for only because some investigations are pending. On April 4, a trial court had denied bail to the accused saying that “prima facie it is clear that their fundamental right to peacefully protest is exceeded by them knowingly and intentionally”.
-
Inform district if students show any ‘flu-like’ symptoms: Noida official
“You are requested to immediately inform the Covid helpline 1800492211 or write to the email id cmogbnr@gmail.com if any student displays symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other Covid-related symptoms to that timely action can be taken,” the CMO's letter to the education department said. Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10 cases were among children, health officials said.
-
Mohali deputy commissioner interacts with media, assures corruption-free administration
Newly appointed deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Wednesday said the administration was working to provide responsible and accountable governance to people. Talwar said after assuming office, he made surprise checks at public service centres, such as Suvidha Centres, Fard Kendra, RTA and Tehsil Complex, and listened to problems of people visiting these centres. “At the same time, we intend to deal with illegal constructions and fraudulent builders with an iron hand,” he said.
-
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
