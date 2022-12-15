Shraddha Walkar's bones found in Mehrauli forest, says DNA test: Report

Bones recovered from a south Delhi forest are those of Shraddha Walkar - murdered earlier this year, allegedly by live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala - news agency ANI said Thursday citing the results of a DNA test that matched them to samples from her father, Vikas Walkar.

The bones represent the first physical connection between the murdered woman and the man the country believes killed her and dismembered her corpse. An official connected with the investigation told Hindustan Times last week 'we have our fingers crossed' and admitted that police had only circumstantial evidence to nail Poonawala if there was no match.

Delhi Police will address the media to announce details later today.

Shraddha Walkar, 27, is believed to have been murdered at her home in Delhi's Chhatarpur in May after an argument with Poonawala, who allegedly then bled her body dry, chopped it up into 35 pieces and stored them in a purpose-bought refrigerator before nightly trips to scatter them across forested areas of the city to avoid detection.

These bones were recovered after he led police to a dumping site.

Poonawala, 28, was arrested for the murder on November 12.

He has since been subject to two different tests - a polygraph and a narco analysis - to help authorities separate the fact from fiction. The reports were submitted Wednesday; Poonawala reportedly confessed during the polygraph.

The results of these cannot be presented as evidence any material proof uncovered as a result of information from the tests can be used in court.

Another officer connected to the investigation told ANI: "... we are corroborating scientific evidence with (his) statement... "

"… his statement alone might not be admissible in court. (we) are collecting evidence that will help file a watertight chargesheet to (convict him)."

Claims by Poonawala to police are inadmissible in court without supporting evidence. The only confession that stands the legal test is a statement recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In the hunt for substantial evidence against Poonawala, the police last month recovered five large knifes - from the Chhatarpur flat Walkar and the accused shared - that may have been used to commit the gruesome crime.

