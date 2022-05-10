Shrubs to make up over 75% of Delhi’s plantations this year
- Forest department officials said shrubs make a bulk of the share this time not just because of a paucity of space, but also because ground level vegetation is better at controlling dust pollution and will help make plantation exercises more meaningful.
With Delhi slowly running out of land for carrying out its annual tree plantation, compensatory plantation and tree transplantation efforts, the annual greening target of 3.54 million saplings this year will be largely met by planting shrubs, which make up about 76% of the total 2.76 million saplings being planted by the 19 greening agencies of the national capital, forest department officials have said.
The remaining 779,000-odd saplings, consisting of both shrubs and trees, will be distributed free of cost to residents through the 14 government nurseries.
Last year, shrubs comprised around 67% of saplings planted by Delhi’s greening agencies.
“Greening agencies have been asked to focus on green-scaping using shrubs, which aims to make central verges and medians greener and control dust pollution. In larger spaces where trees are planted, shrubs also need to be accommodated at the base as without these ground-level or mid-level vegetation, trees alone will not provide much to the overall ecosystem of an area,” said a forest official, on condition of anonymity.
Data from this year’s plantation drive shows 2.10 million saplings will be shrubs and medicinal herbs, while 631,000 will be trees.
Residents can also visit the 14 government nurseries across the Capital to procure saplings from the 779,000 saplings that will be made available to them for free. “These largely consist of tree saplings but people usually also ask for medicinal plants and herbs,” said a nursery official.
Last year, Delhi set a target of planting 3.31 million saplings, with 2.67 million to be planted by greening agencies and the remaining to be distributed free of cost among residents. Delhi was able to plant 2.77 million saplings in total.
Mohali blast: Suspected rocket attack at Punjab intelligence headquarters
An explosion, believed to be a result of a rocket propelled grenade attack, took place at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. “A rocket-like thing was fired at the building around 7.45 pm. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and forensic teams are investigating it,” Mohali SP (headquarters) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu told reporters.
Delhi Police to probe rape case lodged against Rajasthan minister’s son
Delhi Police on Monday said they would investigate the rape case filed against Rohit Joshi, the son of Mahesh Joshi, a minister in the public health engineering department of the Rajasthan government. Police had filed a “zero FIR” in the case on Sunday, but said that they would transfer the case to Rajasthan, because the crime allegedly took place there. Delhi Police later transferred the case to Jodhpur police.
Man rapes woman nearly 17 yrs after throwing acid on her
A 43-year-old man, who was jailed for seven years for attacking a woman with acid in Kanpur 17 years ago, was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi's outer district police for allegedly raping the woman at her Delhi home in December 2021, police said on Monday.
Ludhiana | 22-year-old ends life; suspected his girlfriend of ‘cheating’
A 22-year-old man ended his life at his residence in Chhawni Mohalla, allegedly over suspicion that his girlfriend was cheating on him. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim's father. The complainant said that his son works as a salesman in a shop and was in a relationship with a woman. The victim's father also said the accused were threatening his son over phone.
AAP makes Durgesh Pathak in-charge for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak was on Monday appointed the election in-charge of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where the party is gearing up for the by-election. The seat was vacated after its then MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Monday held a party workers' conference and kicked off its poll plans.
