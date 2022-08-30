Sikh girl’s abduction, forceful marriage: DSGMC delegation meets Pak High commissioner in Delhi
The meeting took place at the High Commission of Pakistan, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The DSGMC, in a memorandum, demanded the formation of a special grievance cell for minorities, particularly Hindus and Sikhs, in Pakistan to provide them prompt justice.
A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan (political attache) Aizaz Khan in connection with the recent kidnapping, rape and forceful marriage of a Sikh girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
“With a very heavy heart, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee is writing this memorandum to draw the kind attention of the Government of Pakistan toward the repeated incidents of atrocities on minorities, kidnapping of Hindu and Sikh girls and their forceful conversion to Islam and Nikah in Pakistan,” the memorandum read.
Kaur was kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and made to do Nikah against her will. The police did not register FIR on the complaint of the victim’s family which led to a massive demonstration outside the police station. The incident shocked the Sikh community worldwide.
The memorandum highlighted, “When such incidents happen, it is generally noticed that local administration and police play a negative role and discriminate against Sikhs and try to hush up the matter.”
Slamming the Pakistani government, it read, “On the one hand, the Government of Pakistan boasts that Pakistan is a democratic country and treats all its citizens equally but on the other hand, atrocities are committed against minorities and gross violation of human rights is a matter of grave concern.”
In dismay over the outcome of the meeting, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said, “We are not satisfied with the meeting. We are unhappy with the attitude of the diplomat, the way we were treated today. On the above sensitive matter, he said, the law will take its own course.”
He asserted, “If our demands are not met, we will raise this issue in front of the International Forum of Human Rights.”
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa earlier met the joint secretary of the Ministry of external affairs JP Singh and requested him to summon the Pakistan High Commissioner in this regard. “We have urged the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to raise the issue of security of minorities in Pakistan at a global level. JP Singh ji has assured us of quick action in this regard,” the BJP leader added.
-
Online registration for engineering admissions begin in Chandigarh
The joint admission committee (JAC) started online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh from Monday. Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE -Main scores for admission to engineering course at five institutes— Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University Campus; UIET at PU's Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology and Chandigarh College of Architecture.
-
Ensure participation in Halla Bal rally on Sept 4: Congress leader to partymen
Congress national secretary and incharge of Western Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal called upon partymen to ensure their participation in 'Hall Bol' rally against inflation and other issues at Ramleela ground in New Delhi on September 4. Narwal was addressing a gathering of partymen at Congress office to mobilise them to participate in' Halla Bol' rally in big numbers. The Congress leader said that party has raised issues of inflation and unemployment from Parliament to streets.
-
Panjab University: 1,200 BCom students fail same exam, blame pattern change
Around 1,200 BCom sixth semester students of Panjab University and its affiliated colleges have failed the “operational research” paper, for which they had appeared during the examinations held in July. Over 8,000 students had appeared for the paper. The students submitted a representation in this regard to PU's controller of examination Jagat Bhushan on Monday and even held a protest on campus.
-
Indian-origin woman sentenced to 6 months in jail for cheating bank in Singapore
A 29-year-old Indian origin single mother was on Monday sentenced to six months jail for cheating Citibank by submitting forged documents to secure loans. Charles, whose identity was not mentioned in court papers, told Kiran Kaur's he could help her obtain a loan from Citibank. Kaur did as she was told and received documents that falsely stated she was working for another bank and earning 6,700 Singaporean dollars a month for July and August that year.
-
4 sites approved for relocation of street vendors in Mohali
Paving the way for the implementation of the Street Vending Act in the city after seven years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority approved four of the eight proposed sites to relocate vendors (see box) during a meeting held recently. During the meeting, GMADA officials stated that the four sites will not cause disturbance in planning or commercial viability of any of GMADA's chunk sites and had been recommended by the civic body.
