Sisodia hands aid to kin of 2 Covid warriors

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of ₹1 crore to dependents of two frontline workers of Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital who died of Covid-19, taking the total number of Covid warriors’ kin who have received financial aid to 36 so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia on Monday visited the families of Rajkumar Aggarwal, who was working as nursing officer at Lok Nayak Hospital, and Ajay Kumar, a former store purchase supervisor at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, and assured them all possible help from the Delhi government.

“These brave warriors were martyred in Delhi’s fight against Covid and now it is our responsibility to take care of their families. Under the initiative of the Arvind Kejriwal government to provide support to families of Covid warriors, each has been provided with a samman rashi of ₹1 crore,” said Sisodia.