Cities / Delhi News / Sisodia hands aid to kin of 2 Covid warriors
delhi news

Sisodia hands aid to kin of 2 Covid warriors

With this, families of 36 frontline staffers have been given Covid aid till now.
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia gives away a cheque worth rupees 1 crore to the family of LNJP nursing officer Raj Kumar who died while serving people during COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo) 
Published on May 03, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of 1 crore to dependents of two frontline workers of Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital who died of Covid-19, taking the total number of Covid warriors’ kin who have received financial aid to 36 so far.

Sisodia on Monday visited the families of Rajkumar Aggarwal, who was working as nursing officer at Lok Nayak Hospital, and Ajay Kumar, a former store purchase supervisor at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, and assured them all possible help from the Delhi government.

“These brave warriors were martyred in Delhi’s fight against Covid and now it is our responsibility to take care of their families. Under the initiative of the Arvind Kejriwal government to provide support to families of Covid warriors, each has been provided with a samman rashi of 1 crore,” said Sisodia.

