Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail in liquor scam case after SC junks plea

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday applied for regular bail before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court after his arrest this week over alleged irregularities in the capital's liquor excise policy. Sisodia - who has resigned from the Delhi cabinet and as deputy chief minister - moved the lower court after the Supreme Court refused to intervene, pointing out he had sufficient legal remedies to pursue before approaching the highest court in the land.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)

“We don't want to interfere in such a matter at the first instance. You can make all your points before the high court", the court said, indicating displeasure over having been approached out of sequence. "... you have full alternate remedies available (but) you have come directly to this court against arrest and for bail. How do we entertain it here?"

"... question is not about this court not having the power. We undoubtedly have... question is whether we should exercise this extraordinary power... will set a very wrong precedent."

Sisodia - who held the Delhi government's excise and education portfolios, among others - quit Tuesday, hours after the Supreme Court junked his plea. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain - in the city's Tihar Jail for nine months over money laundering charges - also quit.

At the time of his resignation Sisodia held 18 of 33 departments in the national capital.

He was arrested Sunday night after being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation for eight hours. The CBI said he was arrested over 'evasive replies' to its questions.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday gave the CBI custody of Sisodia for five days.

Sisodia's arrest has been fiercely criticised by the AAP and other opposition leaders, who have accused the centre of (again) using investigative agencies under its ambit to target rivals. AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP this week.

"Two people who brought laurels to India have been jailed by PM Modi. Excise policy was an excuse… there was no scam. Sisodia was arrested as he did good work in education… Jain was arrested as he did good work."

The AAP and Sisodia have firmly rejected all allegations against them (and in Satyendar Jain's case too), claiming the cases reflect the BJP's fear at their growing influence ahead of key Assembly elections this year and the 2024 general election.

