Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Sisodia reviews progress of programme to address learning gap among students
delhi news

Sisodia reviews progress of programme to address learning gap among students

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited two Delhi government schools to review the status of Mission Buniyaad, a learning competency programme that seeks to plug the learning gap that came about in students during the pandemic-induced prolonged closure of schools
HT Image
Published on Jun 14, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited two Delhi government schools to review the status of Mission Buniyaad, a learning competency programme that seeks to plug the learning gap that came about in students during the pandemic-induced prolonged closure of schools.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, visited the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya District Centre in Vikaspuri and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Tilak Nagar where he interacted with students and teachers and reviewed the implementation of Mission Buniyaad.

Under the programme, teachers endeavour to plug learning gaps and improve reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities of children in classes 3 to 9.

“The past two years with Covid were tough on students and have widened the learning gap. We do not want a generation to move ahead with this learning gap. So our teachers are working diligently for the past two months on improving students’ skills of reading, writing and basic mathematics,” said Sisodia.

He added that the government’s aim was to strengthen children’s foundational skills, instead of overburdening them with the syllabus. “After Covid, we have also expanded the coverage of Mission Buniyaad till Class 9 to guide students better. Currently, about 10 lakh students are part of this mission and attendance has always been recorded at over 65% every day,” said Sisodia.

RELATED STORIES

The deputy chief minister said while classes under the programme will continue till June 15 for now, the sessions will be resumed once schools open after summer vacations.

He also appreciated teachers for convincing parents to send children back to school and allowing them to join the Mission Buniyaad classes. “Parents have also responded positively to this and are sending their children to schools for Mission Buniyaad classes, instead of going on vacations to their native places,” said Sisodia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP