Sisodia says Delhi education model gaining global popularity

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the AAP’s education model is gaining popularity across the world; and the neighbouring countries are showing keen interest in adopting the best practices from Delhi’s government schools for the development of their education systems.

In a press conference, Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said a delegation of 30 school principals, vice principals, and teachers from the municipality of Tilottama, Lumbini, Nepal is on a 3-day visit to Delhi government schools. On the first day, the delegation visited two schools, attended curriculum-specific classes including happiness class, entrepreneurship and Deshbhakti class to understand the concept of mindset curricula and how it can play an important role in the holistic development of children.

“As a government, our motto is to establish an educated nation that can efficiently deal with the issues of poverty, unemployment, and inequality. Only education is the solution to all these issues. By improving school infrastructure and introducing new curriculums, our aim is to provide new opportunities to students and help them learn and grow as responsible citizens. This goal of the government is being achieved successfully with the efforts of teachers who are provided global-level training by the government for their professional enrichment,” Sisodia said.

Sharing the purpose of the visit, Shyam Lal Kharel, an academician and member of the delegation said, “We are introducing a series of initiatives to bring about changes in government schools. Delhi education model was the first we could think of when we were looking for best practices to be implemented in our schools. It is our curiosity to learn from the education model of Delhi and understand the ground-level implementation process of unique curricula for holistic development of children, that brought us here.”