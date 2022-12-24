Home / Cities / Delhi News / Sisodia writes to LG Saxena for renewal of agencies providing free lab tests at Delhi govt hospitals, mohalla clinics

Sisodia writes to LG Saxena for renewal of agencies providing free lab tests at Delhi govt hospitals, mohalla clinics

Published on Dec 24, 2022 05:32 PM IST

Contract for lab services in Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics ends on December 31, 2022. New contract needs to be signed immediately to enable new service provider to start working from Jan 1. It will cause huge inconvenience to the people if there is a gap," Sisodia said.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (File)
PTI |

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Delhi LG V K Saxena seeking renewal of agencies providing free lab tests at the city government hospitals and mohalla clinics.

The minister urged Saxena to decide on the matter soon.

"Contract for lab services in Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics ends on December 31, 2022. New contract needs to be signed immediately to enable new service provider to start working from Jan 1. It will cause huge inconvenience to the people if there is a gap," he said.

Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government and is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare system in Delhi.

"The Delhi government has completed all formalities for awarding new contract. The file was sent to you on 12-12-2022 to decide whether you would like to differ from the decision of the government and refer the matter to the President under proviso to Article 239AA(4). I would urge you to kindly decide the matter soon so that the new service provider could start the work," the letter added.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
