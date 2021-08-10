Six detained over alleged anti-Muslim sloganeering at Jantar Mantar

Six people, including former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, have been detained in connection with a case registered after a video was circulated on social media in which some people were purportedly heard raising anti-Muslim slogans in New Delhi on Sunday, police said on Tuesday. “All six are likely to be arrested. Their formal arrest may be announced later,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The slogans were raised purportedly at an event organised on Sunday to demand the abolition of colonial-era laws. The video was circulated after the event organised by Upadhyay under the banner of Bharat Jodo Andolan (unite India movement) at Jantar Mantar. Police said permission was not granted for the event.

Upadhyay on Monday claimed no inflammatory slogans were raised at the event.

The police officer said that apart from Upadhyay, Vinit, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Vinod Sharma, and Deepak were being questioned in the case.

HT tried to contact Upadhyay on Tuesday for his comments, but his mobile phone was switched off.

Early on Tuesday, Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta issued a statement saying police raided his residence around 1.30am and he was “illegally arrested on false charges for Jantar Mantar controversial remarks by some unknown activists”. Police denied Gupta was arrested in the case.

On Monday, the police said they registered a case against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act were also included in the case because Covid-19 guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks were violated during the event, the police said.

Upadhyay on Monday said that he has filed a written police complaint seeking an investigation to verify the authenticity of the video and strict action against the people for spreading a “religious frenzy”.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, said the protest was held to demand abolishing 222 British era laws. “We have seen the video but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans,” she said on Monday.

The sloganeering provoked outrage. In a tweet, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said: “What a disgrace to read of an unauthorised BJP demonstration where communal slogans & hate speech were voiced…Expecting exemplary action from @DelhiPolice – only stern action & condign punishment will prevent such misbehaviour recurring.”