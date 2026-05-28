New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested four men and apprehended two juveniles for allegedly abducting and robbing a man on Urban Extension Road-II in Outer North Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Six, including two juveniles, held for robbing and assaulting man in Delhi

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According to police, they committed the crime to fund their partying and lavish spending.

The incident happened in the early hours of May 27, when the accused allegedly intercepted the victim's motorcycle near Holambi Khurd, dragged him into a car, assaulted him and robbed him of his mobile phone and motorcycle before abandoning him on the roadside.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Abhinav Tripathi, a resident of Holambi Khurd working at Shahbad Dairy, was returning home when he was robbed.

"Four occupants of the car allegedly overpowered Tripathi and forcibly dragged him inside the vehicle. The accused assaulted him while the car was moving and later dumped him near Hanuman Mandir in Narela before fleeing with his motorcycle and mobile phone," Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami in a statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received after the victim's brother, Anirudh Tripathi, informed police about the robbery and kidnapping. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received after the victim's brother, Anirudh Tripathi, informed police about the robbery and kidnapping. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched. {{/usCountry}}

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The team analysed CCTV footage from nearby routes and used technical surveillance and local intelligence to identify the suspects. "Our teams identified the accused, following which they were arrested some time after the incident," the DCP said.

The accused have been identified as Harsh , a resident of Delhi, Ankit , Sudhir , and Sanket , while the two apprehended juveniles are aged 17, both residents of Haryana's Sonipat.

According to police, Ankit worked as a driver and was previously involved in a criminal case in Haryana. Harsh, a casual labourer, had earlier been booked under the Arms Act in a case registered at Kanjhawala police station in Delhi.

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Police recovered the car used in the crime, the robbed motorcycle and the victim's mobile phone.

They further said that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the gang was involved in other highway robberies in the Delhi-Haryana border region.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.