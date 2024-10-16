Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Six stab to death neighbour for ‘revenge’

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 17, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The deceased man was identified by his single name, Sanjay. He and a friend were walking together in the area, around 11pm, when the incident took place

New Delhi

Police, after being informed of the stabbing, took Sanjay to the hospital, but was declared dead, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police, after being informed of the stabbing, took Sanjay to the hospital, but was declared dead, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A group of at least six people stabbed to death a 26-year-old man in Vikaspuri, west Delhi, on Tuesday night following an altercation over effigy burning during Dussehra festivities, police said on Wednesday. Six suspects were arrested and a case has been filed into the incident.

The deceased man was identified by his single name, Sanjay. He and a friend were walking together in the area, around 11pm, when the incident took place.

“They assaulted Sanjay and stabbed him. The friend, Manish, escaped the spot on seeing his friend being attacked. The attackers fled after stabbing Sanjay,” a police officer aware of the case said.

Police, after being informed of the stabbing, took Sanjay to the hospital, but was declared dead, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Investigation into the murder revealed that the victim and the attackers lived in the same locality and had an altercation on October 12 over effigy burning in their neighbourhood. The accused were attacked on that day, and they attacked Sanjay for revenge, police said.

Sanjay was a resident of Indira Camp and worked as a commercial driver.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On