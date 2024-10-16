Six stab to death neighbour for ‘revenge’

New Delhi Police, after being informed of the stabbing, took Sanjay to the hospital, but was declared dead, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A group of at least six people stabbed to death a 26-year-old man in Vikaspuri, west Delhi, on Tuesday night following an altercation over effigy burning during Dussehra festivities, police said on Wednesday. Six suspects were arrested and a case has been filed into the incident.

The deceased man was identified by his single name, Sanjay. He and a friend were walking together in the area, around 11pm, when the incident took place.

“They assaulted Sanjay and stabbed him. The friend, Manish, escaped the spot on seeing his friend being attacked. The attackers fled after stabbing Sanjay,” a police officer aware of the case said.

Police, after being informed of the stabbing, took Sanjay to the hospital, but was declared dead, deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Investigation into the murder revealed that the victim and the attackers lived in the same locality and had an altercation on October 12 over effigy burning in their neighbourhood. The accused were attacked on that day, and they attacked Sanjay for revenge, police said.

Sanjay was a resident of Indira Camp and worked as a commercial driver.