Sixth accused in Delhi Sultanpuri's hit and drag case arrested: Police

Days after a 20-year-old woman was hit and dragged by a car to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested a sixth accused in connection with the horrific incident. DCP (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said Ashutosh has been arrested from East Delhi. Police further stated that Ashutosh's car was the one under which the victim was dragged for 12 kilometres in the wee hours of Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, the Delhi Police had said that there were four men in the car that had dragged the woman after hitting her scooty and not five as previously thought. Special commissioner (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda had said that interrogation of the five accused revealed the involvement of two more men. The police said the duo had tried to protect the five accused. The police had registered FIR against Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal for various offences including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and rash driving on public way. On Thursday, a Delhi court sent them to a four-day custody.

According to the cops, the vicrim and her friend Nidhi had left the hotel at 1.30 am. Nidhi had claimed she was initially driving the scooty, and the victim was not in her senses and wanted to drive it. The car hit the scooty when the victim was driving. She got stuck under the car but the vehicle did not stop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON