Slum rehabilitation project in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar: ‘We are finally homeowners’

For around 1,400 families living in the slum clusters of northwest Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh, Friday marked a transformative moment. They were handed the keys to new flats under the Swabhiman Apartments in-situ slum rehabilitation project in Ashok Vihar – ending decades of living in makeshift shelters with little hope of proper housing. Swabhiman Apartments during the inauguration on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

“It feels like a dream come true. I have been living in the jhuggi for over 20 years and now I will shift to this flat where I will get a better life,” said Vishwanath Jha, a mechanic at a spoon-making factory, who was allotted a flat in Swabhiman Apartments.

Originally from Bihar’s Madhubani, Jha was among the recipients handed the keys to the newly constructed flats by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony at 1pm on Friday.

Addressing the recipients, the Prime Minister called the new housing a symbol of dignity and progress. “These homes represent the dreams and self-respect of their owners. They are more than just buildings; they reflect the aspirations of the people. Although the owners may hail from different parts of Delhi, they are all part of my family,” Modi said.

This project is the second successful in-situ rehabilitation initiative by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), following the Kalkaji project, which was also inaugurated by the Prime Minister two years ago. Officials explained that the goal of the rehabilitation effort is to provide slum dwellers with a healthier and more secure living environment.

The Swabhiman Apartments are designed with modern infrastructure, including community facilities, a sewage treatment plant, and access to clean drinking water. Each flat, measuring 340 square feet, includes a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, and balcony. “It’s not just about relocating people; it’s about giving them the infrastructure they deserve to live with dignity,” a senior DDA official said.

Till now, Jha, with his family of six, never had enough space at his home to accommodate everyone. His house almost perennially had water accumulated in front of it, even when it wasn’t raining, and winters were chillier as cold winds found their way inside through the crevices of his makeshift door. The concrete walls and heavy doors of his new house, he hopes, will provide warmth to his family from now on.

For Rampreet, who had lived in Jailorwala Bagh for 30 years, the shift is a milestone for his family. “We are overjoyed. My children can now proudly say they live in a flat, not a slum. This has changed our lives,” he said, adding that he now plans to get his ageing parents to live with him in their remaining years.

The flats were made affordable for slum dwellers through a subsidised scheme. While each flat costs the government ₹25 lakh to build, beneficiaries are required to contribute only ₹1.42 lakh, plus ₹30,000 for five years of maintenance.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to improving the living conditions of the poor,” said a DDA official.

Modi also shared personal reflections, recalling his time spent in Ashok Vihar during the Emergency. “This area holds a special place in my heart. Today, as we hand over these homes, memories of that time come flooding back. These flats symbolise not just a better life but also the resilience and determination of the people who will live here,” he said.

During his speech, Modi highlighted the broader achievements of his government in providing housing for the underprivileged. “The world knows that Modi never built a house for himself, but in the last 10 years, we’ve built over four crore homes for the poor,” he said.

The process of allocating the flats began in March, with 1,396 flats handed over to residents from three JJ (Jhuggi Jhopdi) clusters, including Jailorwala Bagh, Golden Park Rampura, and a slum near Mata Jai Kaur Public School. Of these, 1,078 flats were allotted to eligible households from Jailorwala Bagh alone.

The Swabhiman Apartments boast a residential built-up area of nearly 67,000 square meters, along with 1,000 square meters for community facilities. The complex also offers parking for 337 vehicles, addressing a key concern for the residents.

For many families, the move represents a chance to rebuild their lives with dignity and security. As Rampreet noted, “We’ve endured so much hardship in the slums. This flat is not just a home—it’s a fresh start for my family and me.”