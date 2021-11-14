Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Small steps needed for a pollution-free Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Taking part in a Raahgiri event in Patparganj, Delhi deputy CM pushed for measures like switching off engines at traffic signals and opting for public transport
We can make our city a pollution free and healthy by taking small steps like switching off engines at traffic signals and switching to public transport, said Sisodia. (ANI)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 10:59 PM IST
ByHT correspondent

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged citizens to share the responsibility of reducing pollution in the Capital, as he took part in ‘Raahgiri Day’ in east Delhi’s West Vinod Nagar.

“We can make our city a pollution free and healthy by taking small steps like switching off engines at traffic signals and switching to public transport,” he said, taking part in the event organised by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), in association with the Raahgiri foundation.

The event comes even as the sub-committee on the graded response action plan (Grap) has already issued several advisories, including limiting outdoor activities, amid the worsening air quality in the city.

Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 334 (very poor) at 12 pm on Sunday and agencies forecast AQI to remain in the ‘very poor’ range for the next two day.

A government official said that ‘Raahgiri’ event was held on the theme of ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virudh’ to spread awareness about pollution in Patparganj area, and took place on the stretch of road between BSES office and Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya (West Vinod Nagar) in Patparganj. Raahgiri is an initiative to reclaim the city’s streets from vehicles and promote pedestrian and sustainable mobility options.

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of DDC, said, “This gives people an opportunity to reimagine their streets, to reflect on how we view our roads, and to understand how the creation of open roads and public spaces... promotes public health, wellness, fitness, solidarity and enjoyment.”

