Day 1 of G20 carcade rehearsal goes by without many glitches in Delhi

All the three full carcade rehearsals for the G20 Summit went on smoothly on Saturday, barring some minor and short traffic jams, on the Capital’s roads largely owing to advisories issued in advance and light vehicular movement due to the weekend, officers said.

A convoy moves along near Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The Delhi Traffic Police conducted the rehearsals in three shifts from 8.30am-12pm, 4.30pm-6pm and from 7pm to 11pm. In an advisory issued on Thursday,it had warned commuters to avoid travelling by road in many of these areas and take the Metro instead.

On Saturday, the restrictions were in effect on 28 points or stretches of roads for a total of nine hours to facilitate the movement of carcades from different parts of the city towards the New Delhi district.

Except some traffic congestion for few minutes, the carcades passed smoothly through Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath roundabout, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg, officers said.

The restrictions and traffic advisory will be applicable on Sunday too for five-and-a-half hours at 33 points or stretches. It will be held in three shifts: 8-9am, 9.30am-10.30am, and 12.30pm to 4pm.

SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic), said no traffic disruption was reported during any shift of the rehearsals on Saturday. “We tried to ensure that commuters do not face any traffic jam,” he said.

Commuters too said that they avoided taking the road in anticipation of traffic jams. Shobha Maini, 38, a resident of Rajouri Garden, said that she didn’t step out on Saturday, fearing congestion on roads. “I had to take my daughter for her swimming classes in central Delhi, but I had been reading about possible traffic jams. So, I decided not to go.”

On Sunday, the 33 affected stretches will include Sardar Patel Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mathura Road, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, C-Hexagon, Teen Murti roundabout, Janpath-Kartavyapath, Zakir Hussain Marg, among others.

