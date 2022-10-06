Snag hits service on Blue Line for three hours

Delhi Metro operations on the Blue Line were impacted for around three hours on Wednesday morning after a portion of a catenary wire (part of the overhead equipment) got damaged and broke in the section between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase I Metro stations, officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Officials said the fault occurred when a train was heading towards Noida Electronic City around 6.45am, resulting in train operations being regulated on Blue Line between 6.45am and 9.45am, as teams worked to fix the problem.

“During this period, regular train services were maintained from Dwarka Sector 21 to the Yamuna Bank section of the Blue Line, both ways, in one loop. Single line services were maintained between Yamuna Bank to Noida Sector 16 section along the up line section, as work was on to fix the damaged catenary wire in the section on the down line,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director (corporate communication), DMRC.

Officials said another loop was created for running trains between Noida Sector 16 and Noida Electronic City.

“The repair work got over by 9.45am after which regular train services were resumed on the entire Blue Line from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector 21. To inform passengers about the glitch and the regulation of trains, regular announcements were made at all stations and on trains on the Blue Line,” Dayal said.

