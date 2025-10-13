Some families yet to evacuate Signature View Apartments

Several more families evacuated their homes at Signature View Apartments in North Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Sunday—the final day of the court-mandated deadline. The Resident Welfare Association said about 25 families were yet to vacate the premises. The Signature View Apartments has faced severe structural deterioration over the years. (HT Archive)

Gaurav Pandey, RWA general secretary, said: “Families are still moving out. Out of 336 apartments, close to 300 families have shifted. Till yesterday, 270 households had been vacated and 25 have shifted till Sunday evening. The final number will only be clear later. The deadline covers October 12, therefore, the disruption in power and water supply is only likely by Monday.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea challenging Delhi High Court order that cleared the way for the demolition. The high court had earlier ruled that there would be no stay on the demolition, directing DDA to proceed while ensuring minimum inconvenience to residents.

In December 2024, Delhi High Court had upheld an MCD directive declaring the premises structurally unsafe, affirming DDA’s authority to demolish and reconstruct the complex.

DDA issued a tender in March to demolish the complex, which comprises 336 high-income and middle-income group flats.

Built between 2007 and 2009 and allotted under a DDA scheme by 2011-12, the Signature View Apartments has faced severe structural deterioration over the years, raising safety concerns.