Sonia Gandhi leaves Delhi, in Jaipur to avoid bad air

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has asthma-related issues, shifted to Jaipur on Tuesday on the advice of her doctors to avoid the severe pollution in Delhi, Congress leaders aware of the matter said, adding that she will stay there for several days.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

While assembly elections are scheduled in Rajasthan on November 25, a senior Congress leader who asked not to be named said, “Gandhi’s visit will strictly be a personal one.”

“This is not the first time she has left Delhi to avoid pollution. She has asthma-related issues and tries to avoid pollution. In 2020, she went to Goa for weeks when there was severe pollution in Delhi,” the leader added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Rajasthan, will meet his mother in Jaipur before leaving for poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

A few years ago, Sonia Gandhi had to stop a road rally in Uttar Pradesh due to severe dust and was rushed to a hospital. “A couple of times, she had to be admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to asthma,” said a second leader, who asked not to be identified.

She is the only Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh. She has been representing Raebareli since 2004.

