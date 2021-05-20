SOS calls for black fungus drug as cases rise in Delhi

With cases of mucormycosis on the rise, families of patients are now issuing SOS calls to procure amphotericin B — an antifungal drug used to treat the disease, with pharmacies citing unavailability.

The government is regulating the supply of the drug to prevent its indiscriminate use and black marketing. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said: “The treatment of the infection can be done only in hospitals, so the drug is directly being given to hospitals.”

Mucormycosis, or black fungus, is a life-threatening disease that is affecting recovered Covid-19 patients. It is more common among those who have high blood sugar levels, are immuno-compromised or have been administered too many steroids during the treatment of Covid-19, say doctors.

Volunteer networks said on Wednesday they have been receiving SOS calls for the drug.

Ashok Malik, proprietor of Malik International Pharmaceutical, said the demand for the drug has increased substantially in the past week. “Amphotericin B is not available with us. We are getting at least 500 calls daily but can’t do anything if there is no supply. As per a government directive, manufacturers will send the stock straight to hospitals,” he said.

Sai Distributors said the drug is not available for the past two weeks.

“We have four callers all of them have been receiving at least 500 calls each, seeking amphotericin B,” said Gaurav, an associate at Sai Distributors.