Staff preoccupied, not available for anti-encroachment drive: Delhi Police to SDMC
- The Delhi Police said staff of Sarita Vihar had pre-engagements or were preoccupied in other law and order/investigation duties and hence, “it is not possible to provide sufficient staff to assist SDMC staff in carrying out encroachment removal drive in ward no. 101-S today”.
The Delhi Police on Thursday wrote to the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) stating its inability to provide sufficient staff to assist civic body officials to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in one of its wards (number 101).
It said staff of Sarita Vihar had pre-engagements or were preoccupied in other law and order/investigation duties and hence, “it is not possible to provide sufficient staff to assist SDMC staff in carrying out encroachment removal drive in ward no. 101-S today”.
The Delhi Police further asked the civic body to provide prior intimation of at least 10 days to fix a date for the exercise in the Sarita Vihar police station area.
“It is requested that prior intimation of at least 10 days may be given to fix the date for encroachment removal drive in the area of Police Station Sarita Vihar so that sufficient staff may be given to assist the SDMC staff,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.
A day ago, SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said the BJP-governed civic body had started a survey of encroachment of government land. Suryan, who conducted inspections in Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, and Madanpur Khadar wards, said streets would be freed from “illegal occupation”.
He said “a month-long” plan had been prepared to remove encroachment from government lands, roads, and footpaths in areas, including Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Greater Kailash, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vikas Puri and Shaheen Bagh.
Last week, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation came under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area as part of an “anti-encroachment” drive.
The demolition drive happened right after the area witnessed violence between Hindus and Muslims on April 16. The action drew sharp criticism from several quarters, with many terming the exercise vengeful. The drive was stopped only after the Supreme Court intervened.
(With agency inputs)
-
8 held for schoolteacher’s murder in Bihar’s Buxar
Police in Bihar's Buxar on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder of a 40-year-old schoolteacher, who was the main witness to his brother's killing, and arrested eight people. Three men on a motorbike shot Saroj Singh, the teacher, dead in Buxar's Jagdishpur village on April 19. Buxar police superintendent Niraj Kumar Singh said Saroj Singh's brother Chitranjan was murdered in 2019. Saroj Singh refused to turn hostile in the trial of his brother's murder.
-
Bengaluru: Auto driver's daughter breaks second national record in weightlifting
An auto driver's daughter, Anne Maria M T, has broken another national record after she won gold in the women's 87kg category weightlifting at the second Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A post graduate student at Alva's College in Moodabidri, Maria, is the daughter of Timothy, who works as an auto rickshaw driver in Thrissur, and Gemini, who is a state-level shot putter herself.
-
Legislators unhappy about delay in cabinet expansion: BJP MLA Renukacharya
With the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in Karnataka taking time, voices of discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP, with party MLA M P Renukacharya on Wednesday openly expressing displeasure about the delay and working of few ministers.
-
Bengaluru: Thai Airways passengers have a close call after tyre burst
Passengers on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok had a close call recently when the plane's tyre burst while it was landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. It took place on Tuesday night after the Thai national carrier flying from Bangkok. Sources told a leading daily that the incident occurred at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night. Quite thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.
-
'We must see…': Karnataka CM on further cut in fuel tax
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday was non-committal on any further cut in fuel tax, as he maintained that any decision in this regard will be taken after looking at the economy of the state. Asked whether there will be any more cut in fuel tax, with prices increasing, the Chief Minister said, "Let's see. We must see our economy also. Based on that, we will decide."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics