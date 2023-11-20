Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Delhi clinic owner held in GK-1 fake hospital case

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 20, 2023 06:36 AM IST

A man in Delhi was arrested for referring patients to a medical center where surgeries were performed by unqualified doctors. Four people, including two doctors, were arrested in connection with the case.

A 42-year-old man who ran a clinic in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi was arrested on Saturday for allegedly referring patients to Agarwal Medical Centre in Greater Kailash, where a lab technician and doctors performed surgeries without knowledge or authority, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Four people including two doctors were arrested by police in connection with the case on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the accused was identified as Mohammed Julfiqar, a resident of Prahaladpur. “He used to run a clinic and medical shop and posed as a doctor though he had only pursued a pharmacy course. At the medical shop, he used to sell homeopathy and allopathic medicines,” Chowdhary said, adding that Julfiqar did not have a valid license to sell medicines.

Further probe revealed that the prime accused Dr Neeraj Agarwal, proprietor of Agarwal Medical Centre, was contacted by Julfiqar about five years ago. “He contacted Agarwal and proposed that he would refer patients to him for a commission. Agarwal agreed to pay him 35% of the total bill amount of the patient,” the officer said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested four people, including Agarwal, who holds only an MBBS degree, his wife Pooja who addressed herself as a doctor but doesn’t hold a medical degree, Mahender Singh, a lab technician who posed as a doctor, and Dr Jaspreet Singh, an MBBS, who works in Sarvodaya Hospital.

delhi police south delhi greater kailash
