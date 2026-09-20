'Extra rooms, staircase': What led to fatal dispute between property dealers in Delhi's Kalkaji

A 48-year-old property dealer was allegedly beaten to death after a scuffle over extended residential area broke out between residents of a building in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. Three people were arrested later on Sunday, while three are currently on the run, police added.

The dispute was between owners of the ground (Manjeet) and third floors of the building. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vinit Kumar said the victim has been identified as Manjeet Singh. His brother, Dilbag Singh, was also injured in the assault and is currently undergoing treatment.

A police officer said that during inquiry, it was revealed that the dispute was between owners of the ground (Manjeet) and third floors of the building. Manjeet and the third floor resident Rajender Singh are both property dealers.

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Disapproval over changes to floor layout

“Upon investigation, we found that the owner of the third floor had constructed two additional rooms besides the approved layout. The ground floor owner Manjeet was adding additional steps outside his house which the third-floor owner didn’t approve of,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The third floor owner had recently complained to the municipal corporation about the extended portion and had also approached the court, police said. “The municipal corporation officials had inspected the ground floor and asked Manjeet to demolish the encroached area. Manjeet then took them to the third floor and showed them the additional rooms. The officials had allegedly said that action will be taken against all,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third floor owner had recently complained to the municipal corporation about the extended portion and had also approached the court, police said. “The municipal corporation officials had inspected the ground floor and asked Manjeet to demolish the encroached area. Manjeet then took them to the third floor and showed them the additional rooms. The officials had allegedly said that action will be taken against all,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dilbag said that the family was unaware when and how the scuffle broke out on Saturday night. “Around midnight, a neighbour called me and said that my brother was being beaten up close to the house. When I went, he was already unconscious and four-five people started beating me. My sister came behind me and raised alarm, following which the men fled,” he told HT, adding that the third floor owner was the main attacker. Dilbag suffered a fracture in the leg and bruises on face. Manjeet is survived by his mother, wife and two minor sons.

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Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved in the altercation. “Teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the persons involved in the scuffle,” the officer quoted above said.

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Police said a case under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against atleast six people in connection with the incident and further probe is underway.