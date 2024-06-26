SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP minister Atishi at Delhi’s LNJP hospital

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday morning visited Delhi water minister Atishi at the LNJP hospital and expressed solidarity with the ailing minister and AAP-led Delhi government. Atishi was hospitalised on Tuesday morning due to her worsening health conditions. (HT photo)

Yadav said that the central government is not providing necessary assistance and created obstacles in the smooth functioning of the Delhi government.

“Atishi is brave and knows how to fight for the people. She has been fighting to solve the problem of the people of Delhi. Since the BJP government has been formed in the Centre, the problems of the chief ministers have increased. The central government is not providing the required assistance and they have done the most injustice to Arvind Kejriwal”, Yadav said after meeting Atishi.

He added that the central government has discriminated against the AAP-led Delhi government and Kejriwal.

“He wants to work for the people of Delhi, but the central government is creating obstacles before him and harassing him. When he was about to get some relief, he was trapped again in a fake case so that he doesn’t come out”, he said.

A reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is awaited.

Atishi was hospitalised on Tuesday morning due to her worsening health conditions as she was on an indefinite hunger strike demanding adequate water for the national Capital amid scarcity.

Atishi had begun her hunger strike on Friday June 21 demanding release of 100MGD (million gallon per day) water.