Delhi water crisis: Atishi admitted to hospital; AAP claims sugar level dropped to 36

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said Delhi water minister Atishi was admitted to a hospital after her sugar level plummeted to 36, during her indefinite hunger strike over the water crisis in Delhi. Atishi has said that her health conditions are getting worse but she will not be deterred until Delhi gets its water. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Atishi was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Atishi's blood sugar level fell to 36, so she has been admitted to LNJP Hospital," Bharadwaj posted on X.

“Her blood sugar levels had been dropping since last night. When we submitted her blood sample, her sugar levels came out to be 46. When we checked her sugar levels from a portable machine, her sugar levels came out to be 36... Doctors are checking her vitals and only after that will they give suggestions,” he added.

Atishi is on an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for allegedly not releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water for the national capital, precipitating a severe crisis.

On Tuesday, her indefinite hunger strike entered the fifth day.

AAP said in its press release that Atishi is fighting for Delhi's rightful share of water by “risking her life.”

Atishi has vowed her indefinite hunger strike will continue till the Haryana government provides water to Delhiites and till the gates of the Hathnikund Barrage are not opened, said the party.

The AAP-led Delhi government has alleged that Haryana is cutting down the water supply of the national capital by 100 million gallons every day, adding to the water crisis and impacting the lives of 28 lakh residents.

The water crisis in Delhi was triggered by the rising temperature and heatwaves in the national capital, which increased the water demand.

Many areas in Delhi now count on water tankers to meet their daily water requirement.

(With inputs from ANI)