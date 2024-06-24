Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi says her ketone levels elevated, will continue hunger strike till…

Delhi water minister Atishi said on Monday her indefinite hunger strike will continue until 28 lakh Delhiites get water. She made the remark as her strike entered its fourth day. Atishi has said that her health conditions are getting worse but she will not be deterred until Delhi gets its water. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

"The Haryana government has been giving 100 MGD less water to Delhi for the last 3 weeks. And until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue," she said, according to ANI.

The water minister accused Haryana of cutting down the supply of water to Delhi and alleged that the BJP government has withheld 100 million gallons per day (MGD) or 46 crore litres of water which belongs to the 28 lakh people of Delhi.

According to ANI, Atishi said her health is getting worse. She said that her blood pressure and sugar levels are getting low due to the hunger strike.

"He(doctor) also said that the ketone level has increased a lot. The doctor advised that it is not good for the ketone level to increase so much. It can damage the body, it can harm health, ” she said.

An AAP delegation met Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday over the crisis. The 10-member delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and others, reported PTI.

“Since LG is the representative of the central government, we have requested him to talk to the Haryana government and get Delhi its full share of water. On this, he has assured us that he will talk to the Haryana government and try to get Delhi its full share of water,” Bharadwaj told PTI.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP workers staged a counter-protest against the Delhi government outside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Office in Okhla.

The Delhi police used water cannons to disperse the people protesting against the AAP government, reported PTI.

The demonstration was led by BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)