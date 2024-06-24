AAP ministers write to PM Narendra Modi on Delhi water crisis as Atishi's strike continues

Ministers in the AAP-led Delhi government wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to resolve the water crisis in the city, said Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday. Delhi enviroment minister Gopal Rai said that despite an increase in the Delhi population over 30 years, the amount of water supplied still remains the same, reported PTI(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“The total water supply in Delhi is 1,005 MGD. Out of this, a huge chunk of 613 MGD comes from Haryana. For the last many weeks, there has been a decline in water coming from Haryana,” the letter read.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain said that Atishi's health is deteriorating due to the hunger strike.

Delhi water minister Atishi is on a hunger strike, which has entered its fourth day, to protest against the alleged decline in water supply from Haryana.

Atishi earlier claimed that her health, with elevated ketone levels in her body, has taken a serious hit. She also said that her blood pressure, sugar levels, and body weight have been on a decline, reported ANI.

The decision to write a letter to the PM by the minister was taken during a meeting at the hunger strike site at Jangpura's Bhogal, reported ANI.

The ministers have demanded Delhi's “rightful share” of water, which has allegedly been denied to them despite the heatwave conditions, reported PTI.

The Delhi ministers claim that they have been getting 100 MGD units of less water for the past several days.

The letter pointed out that around 28 lakh people are not getting water due to the deficit of 100 MGD units of water, reported PTI.

At the press conference, Rai said they would ask the LG to visit Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant and analyse the situation.

On Sunday, 10 AAP leaders met the LG over the water crisis. According to Rai, the LG said that Haryana is providing sufficient water, reported PTI.

Despite an increase in the Delhi population over 30 years, Rai said, the amount of water supplied still remains the same.

The minister has also announced a candlelight march to be carried out in favour of Atishi's indefinite fast on Monday at 8 pm.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP government by describing the fast as an “air-conditioned hunger strike” with a clear intent to end soon.

Responding to Rai's claims about the Wazirabad treatment plant, Sachdeva said that silt which is abundant in the area is responsible for Yamuna water flowing away.

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)