Special cell nabs Babbar Khalsa man from MP

The special cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested from Madhya Pradesh a 22-year-old suspect allegedly linked to the pro-Khalistani terror outfit, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), in connection with an April 7 grenade attack at Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala, Punjab, officials said on Wednesday. Officials said he was deliberately avoiding contact with known associates and relatives. (AFP)

The accused, identified as Akashdeep alias Baj, a resident of Batala, was apprehended from Indore following an intelligence-led operation, the officials added.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Amit Kaushik said that Akashdeep played a facilitating role in the grenade attack. “Following the incident, BKI had released threatening messages on social media, which included references to Delhi. The special cell, which has been proactively working against terrorist and gangster networks, initiated a targeted operation to trace and apprehend those behind the attack,” he said.

Eluded capture by shifting locations

Initially, intelligence inputs suggested that Akashdeep had fled to Gujarat. He was tracked briefly there, but he kept changing locations to evade arrest. Eventually, he surfaced in Indore, where he had taken up work as a crane driver at a construction site. Officials said he was deliberately avoiding contact with known associates and relatives.

“He was maintaining a low profile, making it challenging to trace him. However, based on continuous surveillance and technical inputs, he was finally located and arrested from Indore,” Kaushik said.

Links to BKI handlers abroad

Police said that during interrogation, it was revealed that Akashdeep was allegedly in direct contact with BKI handlers based abroad and played a role in facilitating the logistics of the grenade attack.

“He was a key facilitator in all BKI-led attacks. We are still verifying the extent of his role. While he is not named in any previous criminal cases and appears to be a first-time offender, his links to terror operatives are being thoroughly probed,” the DCP added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is also investigating the larger BKI module operating in North India, has been informed.

The Delhi Police has recently set up a dedicated operational cell within the Special Cell to focus on Khalistani and terror-related threats. Officials said this cell is actively monitoring pro-Khalistani networks, particularly those operating in or targeting Delhi and its neighbouring states.

“The post-attack threats issued on social media by BKI operatives had specifically named Delhi as a target. Since then, our teams have been on alert. This arrest is a part of our broader counter-terror operations to prevent any untoward incident in the Capital,” another senior officer of the special cell said, asking not to be named.

Pan-India conspiracy under scanner

When asked whether the accused had any role in planned activities in Delhi, officials said that while the threat perception remains high, it would be premature to disclose operational intelligence. “The accused is being questioned about his links to other operatives and any possible plans targeting Delhi or other states. Further revelations will depend on the ongoing investigation,” the officer said.

Officials, however, did not rule out links with other terror suspects arrested in Punjab earlier this month, including individuals allegedly associated with ISI-backed networks. “BKI, in coordination with ISI, continues to carry out subversive activities, particularly in Punjab and surrounding states. We are closely examining any common linkages between the arrested individuals,” added Kaushik.

While financial transactions and digital footprints are being scrutinised, the police maintained that they will share detailed findings once corroborated evidence is available.

After the powerful explosion near the Qila Lal Singh police station, BKI had claimed responsibility for the attack via a social media post. The group stated that a rocket launcher was used in the assault, which targeted the vicinity of the police station. The group stated that the attack was carried out in retaliation for the deaths of Sikhs in past encounters in Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) and Batala.